Germany Taking WikiLeaks Information on CIA Surveillance 'Very Seriously'

BERLIN (Sputnik) – On Tuesday, whistleblowing website WikiLeaks began releasing what it called an unprecedentedly large archive of leaked information related to the CIA. The CIA can hack smartphones and access encrypted information from Telegram, WhatsApp, Signal and Wiebo messengers, WikiLeaks stated citing confidential information leaked from the CIA.

"As you know, we are in constant contact with our US colleagues, you know that the issues of this kind emerge again and again. We take this information very seriously and are in touch on this issue with the US side," he told a briefing.

The spokesman added that they had no own data on the documents and he could not judge their authenticity.

Commenting on the revelation, Edward Snowden, former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor turned whistleblower, said that alleged CIA files released by WikiLeaks seemed "authentic" and "a big deal."

Why is this dangerous? Because until closed, any hacker can use the security hole the CIA left open to break into any iPhone in the world. https://t.co/xK0aILAdFI — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) 7 марта 2017 г.