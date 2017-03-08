Register
17:23 GMT +308 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Ventspils, Latvia

    Watch Your Language! Latvian Mayor May be Found Liable…for Speaking Russian

    © Flickr/ Julian-G. Albert
    Europe
    Get short URL
    111911

    Latvia's State Language Center, the country's official language regulator, has begun to investigate Aivars Lembergs, the mayor of the town of Ventspils. The mayor's 'crime'? Speaking Russian in front of a Russian-speaking theater audience.

    According to Latvian news portal mixnews.lv, Lembergs' troubles began at a signing ceremony with the Mikhail Chekhov Riga Russian drama theater last Tuesday. The mayor gave a short spur-of-the-moment speech in Russian after greeting the audience in Latvian. Lembergs explained that since most of the audience was Russian-speaking, it was only logical to speak to them in Russian.

    The State Language Center (Latvian acronym VVC) sees things differently. After hearing about Lembergs' off-the-cuff remarks, the agency began an investigation. VVC deputy director Ingrida Berzina reminded local journalists that officials who speak in any language other than Latvian in their official capacity are violating Latvian law. 

    Belweder Palace, Warsaw, Poland
    © Flickr/ Lukas Plewnia
    Latvian National Detained After Flying Drone Over Polish President's Residence
    "If the event is organized by the state or local government, the working language is Latvian. If a member of parliament makes a speech, he or she always needs to speak the state language," Berzina said.

    If the State Language Center's investigation finds Lembergs guilty, the organizers of the event where he spoke will face an administrative fine of between 35-70 euros.

    Commenting on Lembergs' legal troubles on Facebook, Riga Mayor Nils Usakovs, who has himself faced repeated harassment from the VVC, jokingly wrote "Welcome to the club!"

    Usakovs has faced a long and drawn out investigation by the country's language police, most recently for speaking in Russian to students at a local job shadowing event last month.

    Female military cadets march through Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on May 9, 2015
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Estonia Worried Sexy Russian Secret Agents Could Provoke Bar Fights With NATO Troops
    While Lembergs' investigation continues, Usakovs has already promised to appeal any SLC fine, and to take the matter all the way up to the Constitutional Court if necessary. The mayor has already faced fines from the agency for writing in Russian and English on social networks, and an investigation over his remarks in Russian at a May 9 commemorative Victory Day event.

    Although it is spoken by nearly 40% of the population, Russian is officially considered a 'foreign' language in Latvia. About a quarter of the country's population comes from Russian-speaking nations of the former Soviet Union, including Russia, Belarus and Ukraine. Latvian, meanwhile, has 1.75 million native speakers, including both residents of Latvia and the country's extensive diaspora. The country's population, which peaked at 2.667 million in 1989, has since fallen to below 1.95 million, as citizens leave to pursue opportunities in wealthier parts of the European Union, which the country joined in 2004.

    Mayor of Riga Nils Usakovs. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Pyatakov
    'Disgrace and Stupidity': Riga Mayor Slams Latvia's Bans on Russian Media
    After gaining independence in 1991, Latvian authorities have made a concentrated effort to remove and limit the Russian language from public spaces.

    The country's non-Latvian residents have also faced widespread and systemic violations of their rights, most ominously through the country's so-called 'non-citizens' law. That law affects about two thirds of non-Latvians, limiting their right to vote, pension rights, the ability to hold certain government offices, etc. The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination has described the government's treatment of these 'resident aliens' as discriminatory.

    Related:

    Latvian National Detained After Flying Drone Over Polish President's Residence
    No News is Bad News: Latvian, Estonian News Agencies Cut Ties With Sputnik
    Estonia Worried Sexy Russian Agents Could Provoke Bar Fights With NATO Troops
    German Press Cries 'Russia' After Bundeswehr Faces Rape Allegation in Lithuania
    Tags:
    language police, fine, Russian language, Latvian State Language Center, Aivars Lembergs, Nils Usakovs, Ventspils, Riga, Latvia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      The State Language Center (Latvian acronym VVC) sees things differently.
      --
      And these are the people the US supports, while accusing Russia of being tyrannical and authoritarian? Can anyone imagine if the US Congress proposed making Spanish illegal to speak in the US? Yet, silence about this.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Women Rocking Traditionally Male-Dominated Occupations
    Russian Women Rocking Traditionally Male-Dominated Occupations
    Nuclear Golf
    Nuclear Golf
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok