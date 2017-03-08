Hollande Says French National Front Party Threatens EU

© REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard Macron, Fillon Pull Ahead of Le Pen in French Presidential Race

PARIS (Sputnik) — French far-right National Front party puts the whole European project at risk, the country's president, Francois Hollande, said Wednesday as cited by French government spokesman Stephane Le Foll.

"In the present context we are under threat of the far-right, in particular, under obvious threat to the European project," Le Foll said citing Hollande at a briefing after the Cabinet meeting.

On Monday, Hollande said in an interview with Le Monde newspaper there was a "threat" of far-right leader Marine Le Pen winning the presidential election, adding that the upcoming vote would determine the future of the "European structure," not only the future of France. He also called the "unacceptable" attacks on state institutions, criticized by Le Pen and by The Republicans candidate Francois Fillon for alleged numerous violations and manipulation of public opinion.

According to Le Foll, Hollande urged members of the government to ensure protection of state institutions and interests of French citizens, not calling though for resisting the National Front.

"[Hollande] said that there is a rather evident and well-acknowledged threat posed by the National Front. He did not say 'you have to campaign against it,' he specified the context," Le Foll said.

The first round of French presidential election is due to take place on April 23, while the second round is set for May 7. Le Pen and independent candidate Emmanuel Macron are favorites of the first round, according to latest polls.