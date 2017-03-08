Register
    A photo taken on December 1, 2016 in Paris, shows a TV screen displaying French President Francois Hollande delivering an official statement at the Elysee Palace.

    Hollande Says French National Front Party Threatens EU

    French president Francois Hollande stated that there was a "threat" of far-right leader Marine Le Pen winning the presidential election, adding that the upcoming vote would determine the future of the "European structure," not only the future of France.

    Giant figures of (L-R) Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, and French National Front leader Marine Le Pen, are seen during preparations for the carnival parade in Nice, France, February 2, 2017
    Macron, Fillon Pull Ahead of Le Pen in French Presidential Race
    PARIS (Sputnik) — French far-right National Front party puts the whole European project at risk, the country's president, Francois Hollande, said Wednesday as cited by French government spokesman Stephane Le Foll.

    "In the present context we are under threat of the far-right, in particular, under obvious threat to the European project," Le Foll said citing Hollande at a briefing after the Cabinet meeting.

    On Monday, Hollande said in an interview with Le Monde newspaper there was a "threat" of far-right leader Marine Le Pen winning the presidential election, adding that the upcoming vote would determine the future of the "European structure," not only the future of France. He also called the "unacceptable" attacks on state institutions, criticized by Le Pen and by The Republicans candidate Francois Fillon for alleged numerous violations and manipulation of public opinion.

    Supporters of far right National Front party regional leader for southeastern France, Marion Marechal-Le Pen, wave flags at a meeting after the results of the first round of the regional elections, in Carpentras, southern France
    Majority of French Believe National Front Party Threat to Democracy - Poll
    According to Le Foll, Hollande urged members of the government to ensure protection of state institutions and interests of French citizens, not calling though for resisting the National Front.

    "[Hollande] said that there is a rather evident and well-acknowledged threat posed by the National Front. He did not say 'you have to campaign against it,' he specified the context," Le Foll said.

    The first round of French presidential election is due to take place on April 23, while the second round is set for May 7. Le Pen and independent candidate Emmanuel Macron are favorites of the first round, according to latest polls.

