French Ambassador to Japan Says Will Refuse to Serve Under Marine Le Pen

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Thierry Dana, the French ambassador to Japan, said he would not serve French diplomacy if Marine Le Pen, the far-right National Front (FN) leader, won presidential elections.

"If the elements of the French tragedy unfolding at the moment lead to [Le Pen] being elected, I would step down from any diplomacy-related occupation… I could not loyally defend [Le Pen's] convictions," Dana wrote on Tuesday in an op-ed for Le Monde newspaper.

Dana explained that he loved being a diplomat and considered defending French interests abroad an extremely important task.

"And yet, Madame Le Pen, I would choose to quit this job if I had to represent or defend your convictions," Dana wrote.

According to polls, Le Pen is one of the front-runners in the upcoming presidential election, regularly projected to win the first round, but shown on a less sure footing in the second one where she might face either independent Emmanuel Macron or The Republicans' nominee Francois Fillon.