French Ambassador to Japan Says Will Refuse to Serve Under Marine Le Pen

"If the elements of the French tragedy unfolding at the moment lead to [Le Pen] being elected, I would step down from any diplomacy-related occupation… I could not loyally defend [Le Pen's] convictions," Dana wrote on Tuesday in an op-ed for Le Monde newspaper.
Dana explained that he loved being a diplomat and considered defending French interests abroad an extremely important task.
"And yet, Madame Le Pen, I would choose to quit this job if I had to represent or defend your convictions," Dana wrote.
According to polls, Le Pen is one of the front-runners in the upcoming presidential election, regularly projected to win the first round, but shown on a less sure footing in the second one where she might face either independent Emmanuel Macron or The Republicans' nominee Francois Fillon.
