Domestic Stabbing in Western England Leaves Two Dead

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A domestic incident with stabbings that occurred in the town of Wolverhampton in Western England on Wednesday left two people dead and led to one woman having been sent to the hospital with a serious injury, local police said.

"Two people have died following a domestic stabbing in Wolverhampton this morning… A woman believed to be in her 30s died at the scene while the male suspect, also believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead a short time later," the police wrote in their statement.

According to the law enforcement, another woman was taken to the hospital with critical stomach wounds and a police officer was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The police said they had to use stun grenades to storm their way into the apartment where a man was believed to have attacked two women and injured himself afterward.