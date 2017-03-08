Register
17:23 GMT +308 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Britain's Secretary of State for departing the European Union David Davis arrives at 10 Downing Street for a cabinet meeting ahead of the budget in London, March 8, 2017.

    UK Brexit Minister Weighs Conflicting Calls From Scotland, Northern Ireland

    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    Europe
    Get short URL
    09130

    The UK Secretary of State for Brexit, David Davis, is coming under increasing pressure to make special arrangements from Scotland and Northern Ireland - both of which voted to remain in the European Union - in the upcoming negotiations with Brussels.

    In the June 23, 2016 referendum on British membership of the EU, 52 percent of the UK voted to leave, but 55.8 percent in Northern Ireland and 62 percent in Scotland voted to remain, leaving Davis with even more of a conundrum than he needed.

    ​Both Scotland and Northern Ireland are seeking a Brexit that effectively maintains something akin to the status quo, with Scotland threatening a second referendum of Scottish membership of the UK. 

    Northern Ireland — which is struggling to form a new administration following snap elections, March 2 — has a special case to argue, in that the issue is intrinsically linked to the Northern Ireland peace process, which ended decades of violence, bombings and murders.

    Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams at the launch of the party's General Election manifesto in Dungannon, Northern Ireland, Monday, April 20, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Peter Morrison
    Taking Northern Ireland Out of EU Will Destroy Good Friday Accord - Sinn Fein

    Under the peace process, Northern Ireland now has a devolved administration which relies on a balance of power between unionists and the republicans. The previous power-share between the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Fein broke down over a botched renewable energy scheme, which cost the administration over US$600 million.

    Now the parties in Northern Ireland have just three weeks to form an administration or facing direct rule from London. The political uncertainty is compounded by the issue of the border with Ireland, which will remain a member of the EU, creating a politically charged question over border controls.

    However, Sinn Fein walked out of the latest meeting with Secretary of State James Brokenshire because all he did was "waffle, waffle, and more waffle."

    Single Market

    Scotland, meanwhile, has not ruled out a second referendum, which could lead to it leaving the United Kingdom and going it alone within the EU. The Scottish government believes that the UK's continued membership of the European Single Market — through the European Economic Area (EEA) agreement — is possible and that "the EU Customs Union is both feasible and desirable."

    ​"There is no basis whatsoever for the assumption that all of those who voted to leave the EU also wanted to exit the European Single Market. Indeed, it is arguable that quite the opposite was the case — that there is simply no majority support for taking the UK out of the European Single Market or EU Customs Union," the Scottish government says in its paper on Brexit.

    Davis faces UK Prime Minister Theresa May triggering Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon at the end of March and then having to go to Brussels arguing for a three-way special deal over Brexit: one that works for England and Wales, as well as differently for Scotland and Northern Ireland.

    David is hosting the latest meeting of representatives from each country, March 8, as part of prenegotiations to reach common agreement on what Brexit actually means for each country.

    Related:

    The Brexit Collection: Food for Thought for Scottish Nationalists?
    UK House of Lords Set for Further Clash With Downing Street Over Brexit Bill
    'We Didn't Vote for This': Anti-Brexit Campaign Takes Message to UK Streets
    UK Labour Party Support Draining Away Under Corbyn After Brexit Move
    Tags:
    Hard Brexit, post-Brexit, Brexit, negotiations, referendum, British parliament, European Union, David Davis, Theresa May, Great Britain, Europe, Wales, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Women Rocking Traditionally Male-Dominated Occupations
    Russian Women Rocking Traditionally Male-Dominated Occupations
    Nuclear Golf
    Nuclear Golf
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok