UK Prime Minister May Praises Spring Budget Drawn Up by Chancellor Hammond

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday praised the budget prepared by Chancellor Philip Hammond, which would be presented later in the day, as a plan for future growth and prosperity.

"[The budget] is a long-term plan for Britain which puts the wheels in motion for a future of growth and prosperity. [It] kept a strong hand on the fiscal tiller while addressing the key issues facing the country," May said as quoted by the ITV news broadcaster.

According to the local media, Hammond is expected to say that the economy has proved strong following the Brexit referendum with extra funds to be provided for social care.

The UK prime minister has said she intends to start Brexit process by the end of March.