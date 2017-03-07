German Court Backs Facebook in Syrian Refugee’s Case Over Merkel Selfie

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The court in Wuerzburg ruled Facebook did not have to proactively delete all posts featuring the claimant’s selfie with Merkel, which sprouted a series of fake news that linked him to extremist violence, the DPA news agency said.

Anas Modamani, a Syrian from Damascus, made the selfie at a Berlin refugee center soon after coming to Germany in 2015. The photo quickly became a symbol of Merkel’s controversial open-door policy on refugees.

The picture was then reposted anonymously on Facebook alongside stories that implicated him in the bombing of a Brussels airport, the truck attack at a Berlin Christmas market and setting a homeless man ablaze. The Syrian said it made life for him harder and asked the justice system to interfere.