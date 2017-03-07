Russian Envoy Blames Kiev for Derailing Forces Pullout in Donbass

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Trilateral Contact Group has coordinated at its previous meeting in Minsk the disengagement of forces and weaponry in Stanytsia Luhanska on March 7.

"Unfortunately, the disengagement did not take place again. There were no reasons for that to happen other than the position of the Ukrainian side," Gryzlov told reporters.

"The agreement has been derailed by Kiev authorities," Gryzlov stressed.