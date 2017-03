MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The new US drones are expected to be delivered to Germany by 2025, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported.

In 2013, Germany decided to cancel the plans to acquire the RQ-4 Global Hawk planes after it became known that the purchase could exceed allocated funds, according to the newspaper.

The Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton is an unmanned aerial vehicle developed for the US Navy as a surveillance aircraft to provide real-time intelligence during its missions, which can last more than 24 hours at a time and cover over 2.7 million square miles.