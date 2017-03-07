No Victims Reported in Rescue Operations at Avalanche Site in France

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, media reports emerged claiming that an avalanche struck Tignes in southeastern France, with fears of skiers trapped.

"Search operations are completed. No victims. Thanks to all the services that took part in the search," the Gendarmerie said on its Twitter.

#avalanche @TignesOfficiel: opérations de recherche terminées. Pas de victime. #merci à tous les services qui ont participé aux recherches — Préfet de la Savoie (@Prefet73) 7 марта 2017 г.

According to the local media, the avalanche occurred around 9:30 a.m. local time (08:30 GMT).