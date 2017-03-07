Register
17:07 GMT +307 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Angela Merkel

    In Bid to Save Refugee Deal, Chancellor Merkel Lets Ankara Off the Hook

    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Europe
    Get short URL
    241921

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel has finally responded to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's 'Nazi' jibes - but while she condemned the comments, she also called for calm, continuing the trend for German politicians to play down the provocations.

    While presented by the mainstream media as level-headed sobriety, the lack of response may be attributable to simple realpolitik. 

    Turkish President Erdogan makes a speech during a meeting in Istanbul
    © REUTERS/ Yasin Bulbul
    'No Different From the Nazis': Erdogan Lashes Out at European Travel Bans

    President Erdogan lashed out at German leaders March 5, in response to Cologne, Frechen and Gaggenau canceling planned rallies, intended to drum up support for Turkey's April 16 constitutional reform referendum, in which many Turks living abroad are eligible to vote.

    The Netherlands and Austria quickly followed Germany's lead, with Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern calling for a pan-European ban on Turkish campaigning activities, and even suggesting long-running EU accession negotiations with Turkey should be abandoned permanently due to Erdogan's "trampling on basic democratic rights."

    The response from Ankara was predictably incendiary, with Erdogan saying Germany's conduct was "no different from what the Nazis used to do."

    "We don't want to see the practices of those fascist regimes. If I want to, I will come to Germany. If you don't let me in or if you don't let me speak, I will make the whole world rise up. We will humiliate Germany before the world," Erdogan said.

    His tone was emulated by other members of the Turkish government government, with Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag accusing Germany of "purely fascist practices," and Culture Minister Nabi Avci saying some European countries had become dominated by "some Nazi remnant parties."

    The Daily Sabbah, a pro-Erdogan newspaper, stated Germany was "best known for orchestrating the Holocaust," and was quashing investigations into arson attacks on mosques.

    "German politicians, including members of the European Parliament, must be denied entry to Turkey, and German troops stationed at the Incirlik Air Base must be sent back home," the publication demanded.

    However, German response to the jibes was subdued, with Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel one of the few figures to step forward and comment — although his tenor was entirely conciliatory, saying the tiff "should not wreck the foundations of the friendship between our countries."

    Tweet: "Chancellor Merkel on statements of Turkish President Erdogan"

    Chancellor Merkel's response, transmitted via spokesperson Steffen Seibert, was almost as docile. While making clear there was "absolutely no justification" for the comments, and Nazi comparisons were "absurd and out of place" as they trivialize Nazi crimes, he also called for "cool heads to prevail."

    "To our Turkish partners, let us talk openly and critically, but let us remember the special meaning of our close relationship," Seibert added.

    The lukewarm, mollifying stance of German politicians may surprise, given understandable German sensitivity over contemporary Nazi comparisons — there was greater outrage exhibited by Germany's political class when the US Tennis Association played Nazi Germany's anthem instead of Germany's national anthem before first-round matches at the Federation Cup tournament in February.

    However, given the fragility of the EU's migrant deal with Turkey, their reluctance to allow a diplomatic fracas to burst open is perhaps understandable. 

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet at the presidential palace during the first visit since July's failed coup in Ankara, Turkey, February 2, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas
    Merkel Sits Down With Erdogan to Talk EU-Turkey 'Press Release' Migrant Deal
    Since March 2016, any migrant, asylum seeker or refugee arriving in Greece illegally is sent back to Turkey, where they must apply for asylum — and for every refugee Turkey resettles, the EU resettles a Syrian refugee. The failure of a similar strategy in Libya has left Turkey the only country successfully stemming the flow of migrants into Europe.

    Dimitris Avramopoulos, Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship praised the deal March 2, saying it "continues to deliver results" and the number of new arrivals remained low.

    "From an average of 1,700 migrants arriving in Greece a year ago, the average stands today at 47 per day," he announced at a press briefing.

    Avramopoulos also called for a strengthening of the strategy — a prospect that would likely be unrealistic if Merkel had gone for Erdogan's jugular.

    There may be another ulterior motive behind Germany's lack of response. The country's Justice Minister, Heiko Maas, has criticized the ban on Turkish campaign activities in Germany, and suggested they be rescinded. Such moves, he said, would push Ankara "straight into the arms of [Russian President Vladmir] Putin," a prospect he said "no one wants."

    By "no one" Maas may have merely meant the EU and NATO — for Ankara and Moscow alike evidently wish for a strong alliance.

    Ilnur Cevik, a senior adviser to Erdogan, has called Russia a "very valuable and important ally" of Turkey, and noted cooperation between the two states is "very crucial for the future of peace in the Middle East."

    October 10, 2016. Istanbul, Turkey. From left: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a joint statement for the press after their meeting.
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    October 10, 2016. Istanbul, Turkey. From left: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a joint statement for the press after their meeting.

    Given Russian and Turkish collaboration has helped significantly reduce the amount of territory occupied by Daesh, and ensured an enduring ceasefire in Syria, it's likely the citizens of the Middle East not only "want" an alliance between Russia and Turkey, but actively welcome it. 

    Related:

    'No Different From the Nazis': Erdogan Lashes Out at European Travel Bans
    Berlin Slams Erdogan’s Comparison of German Authorities With Nazi Regime
    Turkish, German Foreign Ministers Hold Phone Call Amid Rally Ban Row
    Berlin, Ankara Clash Over Arrests in Turkey and Rally Cancellation in Germany
    Tags:
    diplomatic spat, migrant crisis, Nazi Germany, diplomacy, EU-Turkey migrant deal, Angela Merkel, Dimitris Avramopoulos, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Germany, Europe, Turkey, Ankara, Berlin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Army Holds Beauty and Skill Contest for Female Soldiers
    Russian Army Holds Beauty and Skill Contest for Female Soldiers
    A New Low
    A New Low
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok