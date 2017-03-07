Council of EU Amends Schengen Code to Strengthen Checks at External Borders

© Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky EU Commission Recommends 3-Month Extension of Schengen Area Border Controls

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Council of the European Union on Tuesday adopted a regulation that would make amendments to the Schengen Borders Code (SBC) in order to strengthen checks at the bloc's external borders, the Council's press service said in a statement.

"On 7 March 2017, the Council adopted a regulation amending the Schengen borders code to reinforce checks against relevant databases at the external borders. The amendment obliges member states to carry out systematic checks against relevant databases on all persons, including those enjoying the right of free movement under EU law (i.e. EU citizens and members of their families who are not EU citizens) when they cross the external borders," the statement read.

The statement added that the amendment would affect all external borders of the bloc at the points of both exit and entry.

According to the statement, the adopted regulations would enter into force after both the Council and the European Parliament sign it.

The refugee crisis has escalated in recent years and hundreds of thousands migrants went to the EU member states. In order to address potential risks posed by the influx of migrants, the officials from the member states, such as Hungary, called to boost border controls.