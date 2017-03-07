MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia's position regarding the gas dispute with Belarus is consistent and has been communicated to Belarusian colleagues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

“Concerning the so-called gas dispute, Russia takes up a consistent position and at the working level, [the position] is regularly communicated to our Belarusian colleagues,” Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman reminded that Russian President Vladimir Putin had repeatedly stressed the importance of good relations with Belarus.

“We highly value these relations and the best proof is the volume of direct and indirect aid rendered by the Russian Federation to brotherly Belarus,” Peskov said.

Moscow and Minsk have been locked in talks over the price of Russian gas supplied to Belarusian consumers. Minsk has been refusing to recognize the debt, saying that the price of $132.77 per 1,000 cubic meters of gas demanded by Moscow is unfair. Russia has stressed that payments must be made in line with the existing contract.