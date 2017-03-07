At Least 10 Missing as Avalanche Hits Southeastern France

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, media reports emerged claiming that an avalanche stricken Tignes in southeastern France, with fears of skiers trapped.
#BREAKING: Avalanche hits French ski resort in #Tignes; 30+ skiers reported trapped #France #alps pic.twitter.com/6measANmRO— Marco R (@meteorologo777) 7 марта 2017 г.
According to the France Info radio citing the gendarmerie, at least 40 people and service dogs are taking part in the search and rescue operation. It is presently impossible to use a helicopter due to poor weather conditions.
Les gendarmes évacuent les derniers skieurs #Tignes pic.twitter.com/kYAKX5yp0b— Raphael LEGENDRE (@LEGENRA) 7 марта 2017 г.
