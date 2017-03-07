German Police, Armed Forces Holding Joint Anti-Terrorist Drills

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A total of 360 soldiers are taking part in the Getex drills, Der Spiegel magazine reported.

The servicemen and police officers are training response to a number of scenarios such as shooting and bombing threat at the Munich railway station, attach of amok man armed with an assault rifle on a school in Bremen, deadly explosion at the Dusseldorf airport and pursuit of a truck in Hamburg.

The aim of the drills is to improve communication and coordination between police and the armed forces.

According to the German constitution the armed forces are designed to protect the country from external threats and can be used in Germany only in extraordinary situations on the request of federal lands.

The terrorist threat in Germany remains high after a truck rammed into a crowd at a Christmas market in the center of Berlin on December 19, killing 12 people and injuring almost 50 others.