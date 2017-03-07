Register
12:34 GMT +307 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A police car is seen as several cars were set on fire during a riot, according to local media, in Rinkeby suburb, outside Stockholm, Sweden February 20, 2017.

    Sweden's Awkward Attempts to Whitewash Its Public Image Backfire

    © REUTERS/ TT News Agency/Christine Olsson
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 13320

    Following a series of rants by US President Donald Trump on immigration, Sweden, which is arguably one of the world's most migrant-friendly countries, has been on the back foot defending its policy. And some of these efforts did not fare too well.

    Displaced Iraqis flee their homes in Al Mansour district, as Iraqi forces battle with DAESH militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 6, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
    Swedish Star Reporter Finds War-Ravaged Mosul Safer for Women Than Stockholm
    Swedish Social Democrat Integration Minister Ylva Johansson made an embarrassing U-turn after being accused of peddling "fake news," the Swedish tabloid newspaper Aftonbladet reported.

    After former UKIP leader Nigel Farage branded Sweden's third-largest and "most multicultural" city of Malmö "the rape capital of Europe," Johansson's efforts to defend her homeland flopped bitterly, as she falsely claimed sex attacks to be "going down, and going down and going down."

    Her comment, however, had a severe backlash, as Johansson was subsequently accused of airing "fake news" by fellow members of parliament and experts alike, including senior Concervative MP Elisabeth Svantesson. Criminologists and ordinary users armed with statistics flocked to social media to point out the Minister's blatant mistake. In 2016 alone, a 13 percent increase in sex crimes was reported together with a steep general upward trend over the last decade. In some places, such as the city of Uppsala, sexual violence has risen 60 percent last year alone, Swedish news outlet Nyheter Idag reported.

    ​However, former Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt, who in August 2014 advocated for a more liberal immigration policy with a fiery "Open Your Hearts" speech, denied statistics, claiming crime to reduce over time and ascribing the recent spike to broader definitions and people's readiness to report crimes, Aftonbladet reported.

    A policeman investigates a burnt car in the Rinkeby suburb outside Stockholm, Sweden February 21, 2017
    © REUTERS/ TT News Agency/Fredrik Sandberg
    Jinxed! Migrant Riots Break Out in Sweden After 'Fake News' Row With Trump
    Swedish Justice Minister Morgan Johansson, too, attempted do disprove Sweden's image as a country plagued by crime and violence. According to the Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet, Johansson claimed that the risk of lethal violence remains low despite high immigration. Johansson also said it was "absurd and dangerous" to blame Sweden's problems on Muslims alone, who allegedly only represented 1.5 percent of the Swedish population.

    However, a 2014 report by the US State Department estimated the number of Muslims in Sweden at 600,000 (or 6 percent of the Swedish population of 10 million). However, the percentage of Muslims is expected to have risen further following the influx of migrants from predominantly Muslim countries.

    According to estimates by the Pew Research Center, the share of Muslims is expected to increase to 9.9 percent of the population by 2030. In contrast, there were only 15 Muslims throughout Sweden in 1930.

    US President Donald Trump poses in his office aboard Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland after he returned from Philadelphia on January 26, 2017
    © AFP 2016/ NICHOLAS KAMM
    Sweden Fears Financial Harm, Loss of Goodwill After Trump Tiff
    In another painful attempt to whitewash the country's public image, Frederik Strage, a journalist at Swedish major daily Dagens Nyheter, who tweeted for Sweden's official account @Sweden, which is rotated between randomly chosen users, defended immigrant-heavy ‘no-go zones,' where public safety personnel are attacked with stones and hand grenades. By his own admission, Strage stepped in "to defend the nation's glory."

    In a series of tweets, Strage attacked "Swedish" districts, calling them boring "no-go areas," since there was allegedly no reason to go there, yet hailed real "no-go areas" that pose real threats, since "at least something" was happening there. When asked about it by the local newspaper Liljeholmen/Älvsjö, Strage argued that Swedish suburbs were so boring that they gave him a "death wish." Unsurprisingly, Strage is a resident in the affluent Kungsholmen district in central Stockholm.

    ​Meanwhile, Sweden is still struggling with the aftermath of the migrant crisis. In 2016, the total expenditure of the Swedish Migration Board amounted to 73 billion SEK ($8,1bln), Swedish economic newspaper Affärsvärlden reported.


    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

     

    Related:

    Swedish Library Outlaws Factual Book on Migration, Offers Hitler's Mein Kampf
    War Criminals, Terrorists Slipping by Overloaded Swedish Migration Board
    'Racist' Report Finds Islamists Permeate Sweden, Enjoy Secular Support
    Trump Emerges Unscathed From 'Brawl' With Swedish Feminists
    Former Swedish PM Urges Country to Shut Up and Love Refugees
    Live Long and Prosper: Swedes Might Work Until 75 to Support Migration
    Tags:
    public image, Islam, migrant crisis, Fredrik Reinfeldt, Morgan Johansson, Donald Trump, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Legendary Soviet Cosmonaut Who Became First Woman in Space
    Valentina Tereshkova, Legendary Soviet Cosmonaut Who Became First Woman in Space
    A New Low
    A New Low
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok