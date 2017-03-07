Register
07 March 2017
    Supporters of far right National Front party regional leader for southeastern France, Marion Marechal-Le Pen, wave flags at a meeting after the results of the first round of the regional elections, in Carpentras, southern France

    Majority of French Believe National Front Party Threat to Democracy - Poll

    © AP Photo/ Claude Paris
    Europe
    0 12530

    A total of 58 percent of French respondents believe the far-right National Front (FN) party poses a threat to democracy, a recent poll by the Kantar Sofres company showed on Tuesday.

    Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, speaks during a news conference about a fake job scandal at his campaign headquarters in Paris, France, February 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    Fillon Blasts French Gov't Over Failure to Ensure Calm Presidential Elections
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the survey conducted for Le Monde newspaper and the FranceInfo broadcaster, the number of people, who regard FN as a threat increased by 2 percent from 2016 and by 11 percent from 2012.

    The pollster added that the figures were still lower than the ones during 1980-2002 when about 70 percent of French nationals were concerned over the FN's potential impact on democracy.

    The poll was conducted on February 23-27 among 1,006 respondents.

    The party, established in 1972, sticks to the values of nationalism, anti-immigration policy, protectionist measures in economy and opposes multiculturalism. The FN has long been associated with the name of its former leader Jean-Marie Le Pen known for controversial statements on Nazi gas chambers used to kill people during the World War II and considered as a xenophobe.

    French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National (FN) party Marine Le Pen. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ Joel Saget
    Le Pen Remains Leader of 1st Round of French Presidential Elections
    In 2011, Jean-Marie was succeeded by his daughter Marine, who has initiated a campaign to "de-demonize" the image of the party and to get rid of the controversial legacy of her father. Marine Le Pen has also made a number of statements that have been criticized by several political powers in France, such as the need to introduce new taxes on contracts with foreign workers.

    According to the polls of the ongoing presidential race, Marine Le Pen is expected to win the first round of the vote. Her presidential program includes provisions that could deny French citizenship to the undocumented immigrants and simplify their deportation. She also suggested to forbid all organizations linked to fundamentalist Islam, closing mosques designated by the country's Interior Ministry as tied to the extremists.

