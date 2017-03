MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Investigative Committee said Tuesday it had identified a Ukrainian commander who ordered the deployment of Tochka-U tactical missiles against civilians in eastern Ukraine.

"The Russian Investigative Committee has identified the commander of the Ukrainian army who ordered the deployment of Tochka-U against the civilian population," its spokeswoman said.

The Russian Investigative Committee said last month it received evidence that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have applied the Tochka-U tactical missile systems against civilians in the armed conflict.