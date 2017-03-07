EU Commission Provides Over $476Mln for Fruit Sector Hit by Russian Embargo

© Sputnik/ Nikolay Hiznyak Russia Produces Foodstuffs Worth $4Bln Amid Embargo on EU Products

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Commission provided over $476 million to support the fruit and vegetables sector, hit by Russian sanctions, European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan said Monday, adding that additional measures to reallocate the unused reserves were also taken.

"The Polish minister raised an issue of the fruit sector, for which the European Commission has provided a significant support — 450 million euros to this — since the Russian embargo in August 2014," Hogan said at a press conference in Brussels.

He stressed that two-thirds of the allocated money were aimed at supporting Polish farmers.

The European Union and the Unites States imposed sanctions against Russia in 2014 over its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict and Crimea's reunification with Russia, extending them several times. In turn, Russia introduced a food embargo on meat products, dairy products, fish, fruits and vegetables from countries that sanctioned Moscow. The restrictive measures are set to be in force until December 31, 2017.