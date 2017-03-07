EU Commission Provides Over $476Mln for Fruit Sector Hit by Russian Embargo

"The Polish minister raised an issue of the fruit sector, for which the European Commission has provided a significant support — 450 million euros to this — since the Russian embargo in August 2014," Hogan said at a press conference in Brussels.
He stressed that two-thirds of the allocated money were aimed at supporting Polish farmers.
The European Union and the Unites States imposed sanctions against Russia in 2014 over its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict and Crimea's reunification with Russia, extending them several times. In turn, Russia introduced a food embargo on meat products, dairy products, fish, fruits and vegetables from countries that sanctioned Moscow. The restrictive measures are set to be in force until December 31, 2017.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete You gotta hand it to the poles, after the failed hitler gold scam, they came up with an even more lucrative failed apples to Russia scam !! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete That should just about cover the cost of materials and the clean up in last week's "Orange Fight Festival" in Italy. Next week comes the "Potato Toss Festival" in Poland, the week after is the "Get Down And Get Dirty" with tomatoes in Ukraine's Rada.
