EU Commission Aware of Russian Concern Over Lack of Gas at Ukrainian Storages

HOUSTON (Sputnik) — Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Monday he had informed European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic about Moscow's concern over small amount of gas at Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities (UGS).

"I expressed concern, because winter has not ended yet. There is still one month ahead and the stocks of gas are small. Thus, we have informed [Sefcovic]," Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, Texas.

"The situation is not clear with pumping of gas in the new season. The stocks of gas at [Ukrainian] UGS have nearly been completely depleted," Novak added.