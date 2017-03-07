Register
01:57 GMT +307 March 2017
Live
    Search
    In this photo taken on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Bosnian man passes by flags of Bosnia's Serb mini state Republic of Srpska and t-shirt with photos of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Bosnian town of Banja Luka, 240 kms (150 miles) northwest of the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo

    Republika Srpska Pressured by EU to Impose Sanctions on Russia - President

    © AP Photo/ Radivoje Pavicic
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 37570

    Milorad Dodik claims that Bosnia's Serb-dominated federal region of Republika Srpska is under EU pressure to introduce sanctions against Russia.

    Flag of Republika Srpska (File)
    © AFP 2016/ ELVIS BARUKCIC
    Russia, Republika Srpska to Continue Trade, Economic Cooperation
    BELGRADE (Sputnik) — Bosnia's Serb-dominated federal region of Republika Srpska is under EU pressure to introduce sanctions against Russia, its President Milorad Dodik told Sputnik on Monday.

    "We are under pressure but we refuse to introduce sanctions. And [Russian Foreign] Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he was grateful for Republika Srpska's tough stance, as well as that of Serbia, which is under pressure, and the Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, who has made it clear that he will not impose sanctions," Dodik said.

    The pressure to impose sanctions on Russia are stepped up every time the European Union renews its own set of anti-Russian sanctions, he added.

    The comment came after a visit by Dodik to Moscow earlier this month, during which he held a meeting with Lavrov.

    The Bosnian Serb leader stated that he observed various positive changes that took place in Russia compared to the situation in 2014, when the Western sanctions were first imposed.

    "Several years ago, just a few weeks after the sanctions were introduced, I visited Russia and felt an overall depressive mood, but now I see stabilization… The sanctions have, of course, harmed Russia, but have also uplifted confidence in being able to manage everything," he said, drawing attention to Russia's successful import substitution program and the recent economic recovery.

    In 2014, Brussels and Washington imposed a series of sanctions on Russia claiming that Moscow was involved in the Ukrainian conflict which broke out that year. Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations and introduced countermeasures banning a range of EU food imports. The Russian economy has since returned to growth after a recession.

    The latest round of US anti-Russia sanctions was introduced in December 2016, with Washington claiming that Russia had allegedly influenced the US presidential elections, something that Moscow has repeatedly denied.

    Related:

    Memorial to Russia's UN Ambassador Vitaly Churkin Proposed in Republika Srpska
    Republika Srpska’s President Dodik 'Proud' to Be Sanctioned by US
    Russia Condemns US Sanctions Against Republika Srpska President - Lavrov
    US Sanctions Republika Srpska President for Obstructing Dayton Accords
    Tags:
    sanctions, Russia, Republika Srpska
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Legendary Soviet Cosmonaut Who Became First Woman in Space
    Valentina Tereshkova, Legendary Soviet Cosmonaut Who Became First Woman in Space
    A New Low
    A New Low
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok