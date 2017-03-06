The goal is to sort out how police and army forces should coordinate joint actions in a worst-case scenario.
"Germany is a target of international terrorism. We experienced this in a terrible way in Berlin before Christmas. It is necessary that security forces start early and intensive preparations for terror attacks," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
Preparations for the exercise began last August after a string of ax, knife and bomb attacks by people of migrant descent across Germany that prompted Chancellor Angela Merkel to order tighter security measures.
The Berlin truck-ramming attack by a self-confessed jihadist added urgency to the issue, despite constitutional curbs that limit army deployment inside the country.
Zoanthropy
or will they run away, like they did for their homeland.
