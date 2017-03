© AFP 2016/ THIERRY CHARLIER EU Council Agrees to Increase Defense, Military Cooperation - Mogherini

BERLIN (Sputnik) – EU foreign and defense ministers approved on Monday the creation of the Military Planning and Conduct Capability (MPCC) unit , German Foreign Minister Ursula von der Leyen said.

"Today we made an important step towards the European defense union. We became very specific. Today we launched the European command center," von der Leyen told reporters.

The MPCC will be responsible for command of non-executive military missions such as EU military training missions in Somalia, the Central Africa and Mali.

The body will be headed by the director general of the EU Military Staff.