18:22 GMT +306 March 2017
    EU's High representative for foreign affairs and security policy Federica Mogherini arrives for an European Union leaders summit on October 20, 2016 at the European Council, in Brussels.

    EU Council Agrees to Increase Defense, Military Cooperation - Mogherini

    © AFP 2016/ THIERRY CHARLIER
    Europe
    14811

    The EU Council has agreed to increase support for Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) missions and operations, including establishing the Military Planning and Conduct Capability (MPCC), EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the release, the council approved measures regarding CSDP missions and operations, aiming to improve the speed and quality of the EU's defense capabilities. These measures include the establishment of the MPCC, intended to increase efficiency of military work and management of non-combatant EU missions.

    "EU foreign and defence ministers meeting jointly today all gave a very clear message: we are progressing steadily towards strengthened defence cooperation and we will continue to do more. This is about protecting our citizens. The European Union has unique tools to help Europeans to take more responsibility for their own security, and to do more effectively. This is what we are doing with our work in security and defence," Mogherini was quoted as saying in a press release.

    EU-US Privacy Shield
    © Photo: European Commission
    Idea of EU Army Gives Rise to Europe's New Foreign Policy Concept
    The MPCC, will work under the guidance of the Brussels-based Political and Security Committee (PSC) and will coordinate with the Civilian Planning and Conduct Capability (CPCC).

    The council also adopted conclusions on the progress of implementing the EU global strategy in the area of security and defense, ahead of a report for the European Council on March 9-10.

    In November, 2016, the European bloc agreed on a new EU security and defense plan, which excluded the creation of an EU army. At the end of last year, the European Commission proposed the creation of a new defense fund for military procurement and collaborative research as part of a wider EU defense strategy.

      sapper
      LEGO has probably just had an order for some toy soldiers for the EU army. I guess it won't be long before they get an order for military hardware as well!!!!
