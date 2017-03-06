New Political Movement Calls for Czech Republic's Withdrawal From NATO, EU

Among the priorities on its agenda is promoting a policy of peace and preventing the country from being dragged into military conflicts.

"Moreover, the alliance stands for the withdrawal of the Czech Republic from the European Union and NATO. We say no to immigration and stand for nationalization of strategically important infrastructure and economic sectors, including water resources," Vitova said in an interview with Sputnik Ceska republika.

The politician underscored the goal of the movements is not to form an electoral coalition, but to unite efforts of minor non-parliamentary parties, movements and organizations, which could further support a common candidate.

Vitova underscored that despite the fact that the agenda of the alliance is not reflected in major surveys and the mainstream media, there is a public demand for such a movement, taking into account what is said on social media and online publications.

"The problem is that we don’t have access to radio and television broadcasting, so it’s difficult to address to a broader audience. But the Alliance of National Forces has supporters among other parties, public activists and organizations," Vitova said.

She continued, "We also work with some cabinet members, including former Education Minister Eduard Zeman and former Healthcare Minister Ivan David. We also receive foreign policy consultations from former Czech ambassador to Russia and Ukraine Jaroslav Basta."

The politician noted that the alliance’s organizing committee comprises non-public people who are concerned about the future of the Czech Republic.

Vitova added that currently the Alliance of National Forces is forming a list of candidates it will support in different electoral districts.

