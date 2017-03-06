Register
    Flags fly at half mast at NATO headquarters in Brussels, March 23, 2016.

    New Political Movement Calls for Czech Republic's Withdrawal From NATO, EU

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Prior to the 2017 legislative election in the Czech Republic, the Alliance of National Forces movement has emerged to the Czech political stage. According to the chairman Vladimira Vitova, there is a public demand for such a patriotic political movement.

    Among the priorities on its agenda is promoting a policy of peace and preventing the country from being dragged into military conflicts.

    "Moreover, the alliance stands for the withdrawal of the Czech Republic from the European Union and NATO. We say no to immigration and stand for nationalization of strategically important infrastructure and economic sectors, including water resources," Vitova said in an interview with Sputnik Ceska republika.

    KC V/minbat
    © Photo: army.cz
    Czechia 'Loses Sovereignty' After Pride of Czech Army Comes Under German Command
    The politician underscored the goal of the movements is not to form an electoral coalition, but to unite efforts of minor non-parliamentary parties, movements and organizations, which could further support a common candidate.

    Vitova underscored that despite the fact that the agenda of the alliance is not reflected in major surveys and the mainstream media, there is a public demand for such a movement, taking into account what is said on social media and online publications.

    "The problem is that we don’t have access to radio and television broadcasting, so it’s difficult to address to a broader audience. But the Alliance of National Forces has supporters among other parties, public activists and organizations," Vitova said.

    Anti-migrants protesters hold banners reading 'Stop Immigration' on June 26, 2015 in Brno, Czech Republic during an anti-Islam and immigration rally
    © AFP 2016/ RADEK MICA
    Muslim Migrants Unwilling to Integrate Into European Society - Czech President
    She continued, "We also work with some cabinet members, including former Education Minister Eduard Zeman and former Healthcare Minister Ivan David. We also receive foreign policy consultations from former Czech ambassador to Russia and Ukraine Jaroslav Basta."

    The politician noted that the alliance’s organizing committee comprises non-public people who are concerned about the future of the Czech Republic.

    Vitova added that currently the Alliance of National Forces is forming a list of candidates it will support in different electoral districts.

     

