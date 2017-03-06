Le Pen’s Chances to Win Second Election Round Up by 2% - Poll

© REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer Sarkozy Offers Fillon, Juppe to Discuss Ways Out of The Republicans Campaign Crisis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — If Le Pen’s rival in the run-off elections is Macron, she is likely to finish with 40 percent of the votes , which is 2 percent more compared to the Friday results, the OpinionWay survey demonstrated. In case she stands against The Republicans' presidential candidate Francois Fillon, she is projected to gain 44 percent, which is 1 percentage point higher compared to the Friday forecast.

The survey also indicated that voting intention figures for the three top candidates in the April first election round had not changed over the weekend. Namely, Le Pen is likely to secure 27 percent of votes, while Macron and Fillon are expected to get 24 percent and 19 percent, respectively.

Fillon lost much of public support due to the fake job scandal that broke out in late January around his wife allegedly having been paid from state funds for jobs without exercising her duties. A poll earlier in March showed that over two-thirds of French voters wanted Fillon to withdraw from the presidential race, however, he rejected any possibility of pulling out.