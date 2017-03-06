Georgia Not Considering Austrian FM's Proposal to Host Refugees

TBILISI (Sputnik) — Last week, Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz suggested opening refugee centers outside the European Union, naming Egypt, Georgia or one of the countries of the Western Balkans as possible locations for the facilities.

"The issue of the accommodation of migrants staying in the European Union has never been raised on any official level. Also, Kurz himself did not touch upon this topic neither during his visit to Georgia nor in any other format. This issue is not on the agenda of Georgia, since, in the light of challenges standing before us, the implementation of this project is impossible," the statement reads.

© REUTERS/ Leonhard Foeger Austrian FM Makes Unexpected Proposal on How to Tackle Refugee Crisis

On Sunday, Georgian Ambassador to Austria Konstantine Zaldastanishvili announced plans to ask the Austrian Foreign Ministry on Monday for clarification of Vienna’s plans regarding the issue of refugee centers.

The European Union has experienced a massive refugee influx over recent years. Hundreds of thousands of people have been fleeing violence in the Middle East and North Africa to seek asylum in European Union member states.