Register
15:20 GMT +306 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel exchange a handshake at the presidential palace during the first visit since July's failed coup in Ankara, Turkey, February 2, 2017.

    Berlin Slams Erdogan’s Comparison of German Authorities With Nazi Regime

    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10222

    The comparasion of German authorities with those that ruled the country in the Nazi time, are unacceptable, German Chancellery's Chief of Staff Peter Altmaier said on Monday in response to the recent statement made by Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    Women react as they walk along a street after they were evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 12, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Turkey Not Opposing Establishment of Syrian Army's Control Over Manbij – PM
    BERLIN (Sputnik) – The remarks of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who compared incumbent German authorities with those that ruled the country in the Nazi time, are unacceptable, German Chancellery's Chief of Staff Peter Altmaier said on Monday.

    "Germany has no superior in the spheres of rule of law, tolerance and liberality," Altmaier told the ARD broadcaster, adding that the Erdogan’s statement was "absolutely unacceptable."

    He said that the German government was in permanent contact with the Turkish authorities.

    "We will make efforts so that people in Turkey realize and draw conclusions from the meaning and problematics of the events that occurred in the recent days," Altmaier said.

    Increased tensions between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Angela Merkel
    © Flickr/ World Humanitarian Summit
    Berlin, Ankara Clash Over Arrests in Turkey and Rally Cancellation in Germany
    On March 5, Erdogan compared German authorities with Nazis for banning Ankara’s campaign rallies on German soil ahead of a crucial vote on the constitutional reform. Ankara is seeking support of its large expat community in Germany for a constitutional change that would give more powers to Erdogan, including granting the president the ability to appoint some top judges and declare a state of emergency.

    The Turkish referendum on constitutional changes would take place on April 16.

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during an opening ceremony in the southeastern city of Gaziantep, Turkey, February 19, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace
    Erdogan Compares German Authorities With Nazis
    German government also reacted to the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s comparison of modern Germany with Germany under the rule of Nazis, called it an absurd.

    “On behalf of the chancellor and the whole federal government of Germany I would like to comment on some Turkish remarks.  We are firmly rejecting equalizing the policy of democratic Germany and Germany in the National Socialism era. Comparisons with Nazi Germany are always absurd,” German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.

    He pointed out that Germany wanted to have good relations with Turkey although the countries had many sharp disagreements.

    Two cities in Germany withdrew last week their permissions for Turkish rallies that were to be addressed by Turkish justice and economy ministers. Ankara is seeking support of its large expat community in Germany for a constitutional change that would give more powers to Erdogan, including granting the president the ability to appoint some top judges and declare a state of emergency.

    Related:

    Turkey Accuses Germany of Aiding Its Enemies
    Berlin, Ankara Clash Over Arrests in Turkey and Rally Cancellation in Germany
    Turkey Denies Accusations of Imams' Working in Germany as Spies – Official
    Germany and Turkey: 'There Seems to Be a Lack of Trust on Both Sides'
    Tags:
    reaction, government, comparison, nazism, fascism, Steffen Seibert, Peter Altmaier, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Germany, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Ghost Writer
    My Heart Is an Animal: Surrealistic Images Reveal Beauty in Unconventional Way
    Cheap Border Wall Cartoon
    Build the Wall! Show Me the Money?
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok