13:49 GMT +306 March 2017
    French president Francois Hollande is pictured during a meeting with the French Foreign Affairs Minister and figures from the cultural world and members of associations committted to peace in Syria, on October 14, 2016 at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris

    Russia Tests West's Resilience by Conflict Resolution Participation - Hollande

    © AFP 2016/ MARTIN BUREAU
    Russia is testing the ability of Western countries to interact by joint international conflicts' resolution, French President Francois Hollande said.

    Dmitry Peskov
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Russia Has No Intention to Interfere in France's Electoral Processes - Kremlin Spokesman
    ROME (Sputnik) — Russia's participation in resolving international conflicts can be explained by aspiration to test the ability of Western countries to counteract and resist, French President Francois Hollande said.

    "Russia wants to take part in resolving conflicts to gain advantage from it, this is what we see in Syria. Russia asserts itself as a power. It tests our resilience and measures the balance of power," Hollande said in an interview with a number of European media outlets published on Monday.

    Hollande, nevertheless, stressed the necessity to continue dialogue with Russia.

    Moscow carries out "ideological operations" in the world, the French president noted, adding that all far-right movements are to some extent linked to Russia.

    Western countries have repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in internal affairs without providing any proof. Moscow denied all allegations, calling them baseless.

    On March 3, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had no plans to influence French elections. The Kremlin considers the issue as solely a French internal matter, he added.

