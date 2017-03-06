Russia Tests West's Resilience by Conflict Resolution Participation - Hollande

ROME (Sputnik) — Russia's participation in resolving international conflicts can be explained by aspiration to test the ability of Western countries to counteract and resist, French President Francois Hollande said.

"Russia wants to take part in resolving conflicts to gain advantage from it, this is what we see in Syria. Russia asserts itself as a power. It tests our resilience and measures the balance of power," Hollande said in an interview with a number of European media outlets published on Monday.

Hollande, nevertheless, stressed the necessity to continue dialogue with Russia.

Moscow carries out "ideological operations" in the world, the French president noted, adding that all far-right movements are to some extent linked to Russia.

Western countries have repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in internal affairs without providing any proof. Moscow denied all allegations, calling them baseless.

On March 3, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had no plans to influence French elections. The Kremlin considers the issue as solely a French internal matter, he added.