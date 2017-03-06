Register
12:18 GMT +306 March 2017
    Britain's Defense minister Michael Fallon waits outside the Foreign Office on December 15, 2016 in London.

    UK SoD Calls for EU-NATO Cooperation to Avoid 'Duplication' of Institutions

    The UK opposes the EU-NATO possible creation of different institutions with similar functions and responsibilities, UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said Monday.

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom is calling on the European Union to work side by side with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in order to avert creation of different institutions with similar functions and responsibilities, UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said Monday.

    "Today we are urging the European Union to cooperate closely with NATO to avoid unnecessary duplication and [duplication] of the structures and to work together on new threats, including the need to strengthen cybersecurity," Fallon said ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council attended by the bloc's foreign and defense ministers.

    Even after the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the 28-nation bloc as a result of the Brexit referendum, London will keep on cooperating with the EU member states in the sphere of defense, the British defense secretary added.

    On Friday, a spokesman of the European External Action Service’s (EEAS) told reporters that the meeting on Monday would result in a positive decision on the creation of the European Union's Military Planning and Conduct Capability (MPCC). The institution is expected to be responsible for foreign non-combat operations of the bloc currently carried out in such states as Somalia and Mali.

    The ministers are also expected to discuss the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) allowing the EU member states to take steps toward strengthening of security efforts in line with the Treaty on European Union.

      '...Even after the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the 28-nation bloc as a result of the Brexit referendum, London will keep on cooperating with the EU member states in the sphere of defense, the British defense secretary added...'

      Does that mean that we will still hand over our serving members of the military, weapons and systems, including our nuclear deterrent (which the UK tax payer will still be financing) to the EU Army? Has anybody read Article 42 of the Lisbon Treaty?

      Fallon is a professional politician, with no experience of much else and a fully paid up member of Common Purpose. The same with the previous Foreign and Defence Secretaries. They are in position, owing to be easy to coerce or blackmail and not because they are any good at their jobs. Or because they put the nation before their own interests.
