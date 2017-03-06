UK SoD Calls for EU-NATO Cooperation to Avoid 'Duplication' of Institutions

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom is calling on the European Union to work side by side with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in order to avert creation of different institutions with similar functions and responsibilities, UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said Monday.

"Today we are urging the European Union to cooperate closely with NATO to avoid unnecessary duplication and [duplication] of the structures and to work together on new threats, including the need to strengthen cybersecurity," Fallon said ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council attended by the bloc's foreign and defense ministers.

© AP Photo/ Geert Vanden Wijngaert NATO, EU Develop Over 40 Joint Projects Within Last Seven Months - Mogherini

Even after the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the 28-nation bloc as a result of the Brexit referendum, London will keep on cooperating with the EU member states in the sphere of defense, the British defense secretary added.

On Friday, a spokesman of the European External Action Service’s (EEAS) told reporters that the meeting on Monday would result in a positive decision on the creation of the European Union's Military Planning and Conduct Capability (MPCC). The institution is expected to be responsible for foreign non-combat operations of the bloc currently carried out in such states as Somalia and Mali.

The ministers are also expected to discuss the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) allowing the EU member states to take steps toward strengthening of security efforts in line with the Treaty on European Union.