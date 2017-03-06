MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A new Cold War against Russia and Moscow’s rapprochement with Beijing represents a threat to Europe, French presidential candidate and National Front (FN) leader Marine Le Pen said.

"I’ll tell you what the danger is for Europe. It’s carrying out a cold war against Russia and pushing Russia into China’s arms. That’s the threat to Europe," Le Pen told the CBS News broadcaster in an interview.

The FN politician called the concept of Russian threat to Europe a "big scam."

Since 2014, relations between Russia and the West deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. The United States, the European Union and their allies have introduced several rounds of anti-Russian sanctions since Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 and over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations, warning that the Western sanctions are counterproductive and undermine global stability.

The first round of French presidential election is due to take place on April 23, while the second round is set for May 7. Le Pen and independent candidate Emmanuel Macron are favorites of the first round, according to various polls.