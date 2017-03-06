Serbian Prime Minister Vucic Registers Presidential Candidacy

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — A potential candidate requires at least 10,000 signatures to run for president.

"The candidacy has been supported by 56,516 verified voter signatures," RIK said in a statement on Sunday.

Recent polls indicate that Vucic, a member of the Serbian Progressive Party, is looking to get the support of over half of Serbian voters.

© AP Photo/ Amel Emric Serbian President Nikolic Discussed Office Swap With Prime Minister Vucic

Vucic's bid was supported by Socialist Party of Serbia member and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, Party of Serbian Unity leader Dragan Markovic and Strength of Serbia Movement leader Bogoljub Karic, among others.

Former President of the United Nations General Assembly Vuk Jeremic and Vojislav Seselj, the leader of the Serbian Radical Party who had been acquitted of war crimes by the International Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), had previously voiced their plans to run for president.

The deadline for signature submissions has been set for March 12, while the election will take place on April 2.

The Serbian presidential term is five years and is limited to two terms. Current President Tomislav Nikolic was elected in 2012 but has ruled out running for a second time.