Register
22:39 GMT +305 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Thousands of supporters of French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon attending a rally to support the politician in Paris on March 5, 2017.

    Fillon Rallies Supporters as The Republicans Look for Solution to 'Penelopegate'

    © Sputnik/
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 8531

    French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon on Sunday rallied thousands of supporters in Paris amid the escalating "Penelopegate" corruption scandal around his wife's fake employment while his party The Republicans pondered over a "plan B" on what to do with its embattled candidate.

    Penelope Fillon, wife of Francois Fillon, a candidate in the French presidential election, applauds during a campaign rally in Paris, France. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Francois Mori
    Francois Fillon’s Wife Wants Him to Continue Presidential Race 'Until the End'
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In January, an investigation was opened following media reports on Fillon employing his wife as his parliamentary assistant, for which she was allegedly paid without performing her duties. The employment by Fillon of his children was also questioned by the media.

    The center-right candidate has repeatedly denied all accusations and pressed on with his election campaign despite a dip in popularity. His party has been pressed to look for alternatives for his candidacy, with his former primaries rivals among those rumored to be up for replacing him.

    Fillon has called the media storm a "political assassination." He is expected to face investigators on March 15, after which formal charges may be made.

    The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, with the run-off set for May 7.

    Not Alone

    "They think that I am alone. They want me to be alone. Are we alone here?" Fillon said at Sunday's rally on the Place du Trocadero square, with the crowd chanting a resonant "no."

    Francois Fillon (C), former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right attends a meeting at the Trocadero square across from the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, March 5, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
    'They Think I'm Alone': Fillon Addresses Thousands of Supporters in Paris Amid Penelopegate Scandal (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    He went on to address accusations over his wife's fake employment that had generated a media storm ahead of this year's presidential election.

    "Despite the fact that the accusations against me are unfair, insulting and are used for specific ends, I should apologize to you. In particular for the fact that I have to defend my honor and the honor of my wife while I should be defending the country," he said.

    Fillon admitted to making a mistake by employing his wife as his assistant but vowed to press on with his campaign despite the mounting obstacles.

    Thousands of supporters of French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon attending a rally to support the politician in Paris on March 5, 2017.
    © Sputnik/
    Thousands of supporters of French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon attending a rally to support the politician in Paris on March 5, 2017.

    "It is my fault that the project which I represent has encountered such obstacles. I made the first mistake when I asked my wife to work with me. The second one was how I went about telling you about it," he told the crowd.

    Over 40,000 people were set to attend, with Fillon's website asking participants to avoid bringing banners in order to avoid any controversy. Participants only brought French flags with them which they waved vigorously during the rally.

    Conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon arrives to deliver his speech at his campaign headquarters in Paris, Wednesday, March 1, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Francois Mori
    French Presidential Election: Poll Shows 71% of Voters Want Fillon to Quit Race
    Opponents of the candidate also took to the streets on Sunday, gathering at a rival event on the Place de la Republique. The demonstrators protested against corruption among presidential candidates as well as calling to respect "the press, the courts and the people." The first anti-corruption rally took place in late February.

    Despite the show of support, Fillon's chances of victory have waned. Recent polls indicated that Fillon's former primaries rival Alain Juppe could beat both right-wing Marine Le Pen and independent Emmanuel Macron in the first round of elections. Meanwhile, Fillon's own voter support slipped from around 25 percent to less than 20 percent as the Penelopegate scandal unfolded.

    Several members of Fillon's campaign have decided to step down amid the scandal. Representative for European and International Affairs within Fillon's team Bruno Le Maire announced the decision to leave campaign on Wednesday. Spokesman Thierry Solere and political adviser Dominique Bussereau followed suit on Friday. Fillon's campaign chief Patrick Stefanini has also fled the ship.

    "I will continue to tell my fellow party members that they both do and don't have a say, as the final say belongs to you," Fillon said at the rally.

    Plan B

    French politicians Alain Juppe, and Francois Fillon arrive on stage to attend the second prime-time televised debate for the French conservative presidential primary in Paris, France, November 3, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Eric Feferberg/Pool
    Juppe to Come Second in First Round of French Election if Replaces Embattled Fillon - Poll
    The Republicans has been feverishly searching for a way out, with former President Nicolas Sarkozy and former primaries contestant Alain Juppe among those most active in the search for a solution.

    Sarkozy met with party heavyweight and Senate Speaker Gerard Larcher as well as party Secretary-General Bernard Accoyer on Friday before talking to Juppe on Saturday.

    On Sunday, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur Regional Council President Christian Estrosi, a party member, said that the party plans to shortly propose a solution to the dead-end situation.

    "We will voice an initiative on Fillon in the coming hours," Estrosi said.

    The proposal may be made by the early hours of Monday, he added without outlining any further details, but noted that it was backed by several other regional heads, including Hauts-de-France's Xavier Bertrand and Ile-de-France council head Valerie Pecresse.

    Related:

    Juppe to Come Second in First Round of French Election if Replaces Fillon - Poll
    Fillon Addresses Thousands of Supporters in Paris Amid Penelopegate Scandal
    French Presidential Candidate Fillon Cancels Radio Appearance Amid Jobs Scandal
    Francois Fillon’s Wife Wants Him to Continue Presidential Race 'Until the End'
    Tags:
    scandal, rally, Francois Fillon, Paris, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Palmyra: Before and After
    Palmyra: Before and After
    Cheap Border Wall Cartoon
    Build the Wall! Show Me the Money?
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok