Preferred: German Residents Throw Raw Eggs at Right-Wing Protesters in Berlin

21:07 GMT +305 March 2017
    Merkel must go-demo in Berlin

    German Residents Throw Raw Eggs at Right-Wing Protesters in Berlin

    © Sputnik/ Ilona Pfeffer
    Europe
    222141

    Hundreds of people took to the streets of the German capital on Saturday to take part in a protest organized by the right-wing movement "We for Berlin - We for Germany."

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel
    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Merkel Calls on EU to Strive for Preventing Undocumented Migration to Bloc
    According to the local police, the demonstration was peaceful. However, the activists faced strong resistance from residents from other cities who met their populist campaign with loud whistles and disapproving shouts.

    The activists included members of Thügida, NPD and other right-wing groups who gathered at Berlin central station to protest Merkel's participation in the upcoming election and demand her resignation.

    Many were holding banners, saying "Merkel must go" or "For the future of our children! Patriots of Rostock/ Ruegen/ Strahlsund."

    Right-wing protesters near Berlin central station
    © Sputnik/ Ilona Pfeffer
    Right-wing protesters near Berlin central station

     

     

    Merkel must go-demo in Berlin. An activist takes part in the protest.
    © Sputnik/ Ilona Pfeffer
    "Merkel must go"-demo in Berlin. An activist takes part in the protest.

    On their way to Berlin's major Alexanderplatz square, the protesters encountered large groups of counter-demonstrators who tried to disturb their procession.
    The counter-demonstration consisted of about 1,000 activists, holding placards with the inscriptions "We are against racism," "We do not want the AfD in our city," and "We want to live together and work in peace!"

    Many Berlin residents joined the anti-populist demonstration and tried to disturb the protest campaign of right-wing supporters by throwing water and raw eggs out of their windows.

    Commenting on the event, police spokesman Thomas Neuendorff said in an interview with Sputnik Germany that the demonstrations were generally peaceful with the exception of a couple of small fights between activists from different groups.

    People disapproving of the populist campaign are blocking the way for demonstrators
    © Sputnik/ Ilona Pfeffer
    People disapproving of the populist campaign are blocking the way for demonstrators

    Right-wing forces have been on the rise in Germany since the outbreak of the refugee crisis in 2015, when hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants entered the EU, raising security concerns and anti-migrant sentiments among the population.

    Thus, the German populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party won 14% of the votes during the September local parliamentary election in Berlin and became the fifth most popular party with 25 seats in Berlin's state parliament.

    According to the latest polls, in the federal election of September 2017 AfD is expected to gain about 12 percent of the votes and become the third-largest party in the Bundestag, the lower house of the German parliament.

    right-wing parties, populism, activists, protest, Angela Merkel, Germany, Berlin
      jas
      How is populist not of the people? I keep reading these claims that the people are with the left, but populist movements are surging. Populists get eggs thrown at them and the Sputnik CIA moles think it's great. No doubt social media was used to coordinate these attacks.
    • Reply
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beamsin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, Or we have some really braindead people.. can't help it. Here in France we have some genuine macron fans.. says it all..

      In that case some antifa are the useful idiots.
