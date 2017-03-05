Fillon Addresses Thousands of Supporters in Paris Amid Penelopegate Scandal

PARIS (Sputnik) — The Republicans party candidate went on to address accusations over his wife's fake employment that had generated a media storm ahead of this year's presidential election.

"They think that I am alone. They want me to be alone. Are we alone here?" Fillon said at the rally, with the crowd chanting a resonant "no."

"Despite the fact that the accusations against me are unfair, insulting and are used for specific ends, I should apologize to you. In particular for the fact that I have to defend my honor and the honor of my wife while I should be defending the country," he said.

Fillon admitted to making a mistake by employing his wife as his assistant but vowed to press on with his campaign despite the mounting obstacles.

In January, an investigation was opened following media reports on Fillon employing his wife as his parliamentary assistant, for which she was allegedly paid without performing her duties. The employment by Fillon of his children was also questioned by the media.

The center-right candidate has repeatedly denied all accusations and pressed on with his election campaign despite a dip in popularity. His party has been pressed to look for alternatives for his candidacy. Earlier on Sunday, party members said a plan of action to address the scandal would be revealed later in the day or early on Monday.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, with the run-off set for May 7.