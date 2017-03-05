Register
    Train cars with coal at the Donetsk railway station. In early January, Ukrainian radicals who earlier participated in the fighting in the Donbass started a blockade against the Donetsk People's Republic

    DPR Declares Blockade on Kiev as Donbass Republics 'Run Out of Patience'

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Averin
    Europe
    0 7020

    The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the Ukrainian region of Donbass has declared a trade blockade on Kiev, in response to a previously imposed economic blockade on the part of Ukraine.

    Independence Square in Kiev
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
    Blockade Backfires: Kiev May Extend Emergency State in Energy Sector Until 2018
    The announcement was made on Friday by the leader of the DPR Alexander Zakharchenko. He said that Donbass residents have learned how live under a blockade on the part of Ukrainian security officials, and now the self-proclaimed republic is declaring a blockade on Kiev.

    "We are cutting all ties with Ukraine, with which we are at war. Yes, we were selling coal to get money and pay wages here. But due to the fact that we have learned to live in the blockade, we are declaring a blockade on Ukraine," Zakharchenko told reporters.

    In late December 2016, a so-called Ukrainian volunteer fighters group declared a trade and economic blockade of the self-proclaimed DPR and Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). According to the group, any trade operations with the self-proclaimed republics are illegal.

    Yenakiieve Iron and Steel Works
    © Sputnik/ Igor Maslov
    Kiev's Own Worst Enemy: Radicals' Blockade of Donbass Leads to Nationalization of Ukrainian Enterprises
    The blockade resulted in disruptions in anthracite coal shipments from Donbass territories which are not controlled by Kiev and forced the government to introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector.

    On March 1, the self-proclaimed republics decided to impose a receivership regime on Ukrainian enterprises in the area in response to the transport blockade.

    According to Dmitry Galochkin, a member of the Russian Civic Chamber, in the current situation the Donbass self-proclaimed republic had no alternative but to respond with symmetric measures.

    An Ukrainian soldier sits on the top of an APC at a checkpoint in the eastern city of Debaltsevo. File photo
    © AFP 2016/ ANATOLII STEPANOV
    Despite Talk of 'Diplomacy', Kiev is Likely to Continue Fuelling War in Donbass
    "I think that soon the LPR will do the same. Of course, this is sad because there was one economy but now there are borders and barriers. But the DPR didn’t start this. It was Kiev," Galochkin told Radio Sputnik.

    The expert noted that by blockading transportation routes to Donbass, Kiev violates international law norms.

    "What the DPR is doing is a tit-for-tat response. The self-proclaimed republic has run out of patience. People are dying, but Kiev is building barriers and imposing a blockade," he pointed out.

    Galochkin suggested that the current state of affairs is likely to have a negative effect on the Ukrainian economy.

    "Ukrainian factories need coal from Donbass. They cannot work with other types of coal. The blockade is likely to be negative for the economy, including disruptions in the power-generating sector," he said.

    Furthermore, Galochkin noted that Kiev may impose even stricter measures against the DPR and the LPR.

    "The Ukrainian government may impose sanctions against certain individuals or simply harden its rhetoric. It’s clear that Kiev wants to portray not only the self-proclaimed republics as aggressors, but also Russia. It may also call for sanctions against Moscow. But all of Ukraine's previous actions have only backfired on its economy," he concluded.

    Ukrainian serviceman stands near tanks at an apartment house in Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka
    Withdrawal of Weaponry in Donbass Scheduled for March 7
    The conflict in Donbass broke out in April 2014 as a reaction to the Maidan coup in Kiev that had toppled President Viktor Yanukovych. Residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions held independence referendums and proclaimed the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Kiev has since been conducting a military operation, facing stiff local resistance.

     

