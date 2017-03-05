Latvian National Detained After Flying Drone Over Polish President's Residence

WARSAW (Sputnik) — An unmanned aerial vehicle flying over Belweder was spotted by the BOR employees at around midday. The staff started to look for a drone operator, eventually finding and detaining him in the nearby park.

"The operator turned out to be a Latvian citizen who was operating the drone remotely in the company of two women with Russian citizenship," the bureau said in a statement.

The bureau added that it was preparing a protocol to hand the Latvian over to the police. The Polish Internal Security Agency has also been informed of the incident.

The statement did not mention whether the two Russian nationals had also been detained.

The Belweder residence is located near the Lazienki Park in the Polish capital. The historic building is usually used for ceremonial occasions rather than being a permanent presidential residence. The building is also used to accommodate visiting heads of state.