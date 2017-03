MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Dutch authorities has described the demonstration, reportedly planned for March 11, as unacceptable, angering Ankara, which has been rallying support for April’s referendum on constitutional changes that will give more power to the president.

"We go wherever we want, and meet with our citizens," Cavusoglu said at a ceremony in Antalya, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency, adding the Netherlands could not stop Turkish officials from going.

Separately, local authorities in Germany withdrew their permissions for similar events in Gaggenau and Cologne last week that were to be addressed by Turkish justice and economy ministers.