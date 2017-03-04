Moldova's Former Central Bank Head Talmaci Arrested Over Corruption Charges

CHISINAU (Sputnik) — The former central bank head is being accused of conspiracy to commit fraud, causing damage without the intent and abuse of power within a private enterprise, according to the prosecutor.

"Talmaci was detained on Friday. The prosecutors wanted 30 days of provisional arrest, but the court decided to arrest him for 15 days. He is in the anti-corruption detention center," Morari said.

"The prosecutors are currently dealing with him. The criminal case was opened in 2015 and is related to the banker's activities covering the period between January and February that year. The damage has been caused to the National Bureau of Motor Insurers," Morari stated, adding that Talmaci can still appeal the arrest.

New Moldovan President Igor Dodon's office has expressed concern over the arrest. A spokesman said the office hoped the arrest was a mistake, noting that Talmaci is one of the founders of the country's banking system. The banker is also a member of the president's economic council, according to the spokesman.

Talmaci served as the National Bank of Moldova head between 1991 and 2009, presiding over Moldova's main banking institution during the first 18 years of the country's independence. He then ran for president during the turbulent 2011-2012 election before going into private banking.