German Chancellor Candidate Schulz Calls Migrant-Sceptic AfD ‘Disgrace’

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German Social Democrats' candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz hit out at the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party at a rally on Saturday, calling it a disgrace for the country.

"They have a scapegoat for everything and a solution for nothing," Schulz declared. "This is not an Alternative for Germany, it’s a disgrace for the Federal Republic."

Addressing a party rally in Bavaria’s city of Wuerzburg, Schulz accused the AfD, which has been skeptical about the national open-arms policy on refugees, of inciting hatred against Muslims and ethnic minorities.

He cited AfD deputy leader Alexander Gauland, who recently proposed a blanket entry ban for Muslims, reminiscent of what US President Donald Trump promised during his election campaign.

The former president of the European Parliament warned Germany was threatened by extremists from both inside and outside, including terrorism.

On the outside, he pointed the finger at Marine Le Pen, a French presidential candidate and the leader of the far-right National Front party, and Trump, who he said was "putting the ax to the root of democracy" by calling media "fake" for attacks on him.