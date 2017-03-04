Register
08:43 GMT +304 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Brexit

    Brussels Lacks Legal Basis to Ask UK to Pay Billions in Divorce Settlement

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 7820

    Lawyers and Conservative Party UK parliament members have concluded that there is no legal basis for Brussels to demand a 60-billion-divorce settlement from the United Kingdom, media report.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Clifford Chance law firm released an analysis last week that claims that the European Union and the United Kingdom still have to reach an agreement on the settlement as there is no legal basis to force the UK to pay into the EU budget.

    "This legal advice is very important as it shows that any payment to the EU would be a political rather than legal decision," Conservative parliament member Jacob Rees-Mogg said commenting on the report, as quoted by Politico on Saturday.

    A Saturday report released by the House of Lords EU financial affairs sub-committee says that under international law, the United Kingdom is not obliged to pay the EU if a relevant agreement is not reached by the end of Brexit negotiations, Politico said.

    "They’re saying €60 billion, but where is the evidence? Let’s see it, line by line. Legally we owe nothing, so that’s where we start. After that it’s a question of politics, but legally it’s zero," an influential Conservative parliament member told Politico.

    Football Soccer - Barcelona v Leganes - Spanish La Liga Santander - Camp Nou stadium, Barcelona, Spain - 19/02/17 - Barcelona's Lionel Messi in action against Leganes' Dimitris Siovas.
    © REUTERS/ Albert Gea
    Messi Business: The Brexit Effect Could Close UK's Door to Footballers
    Brexit negotiations are expected to begin by the end of March after London invokes the Article 50 exit clause of the EU Treaty, following last June's referendum decision to leave the European Union.

    In January, UK Prime Minister Theresa May laid down 12 points of her Brexit plan, saying that she wanted to get the United Kingdom out of the EU single market and to partially leave the customs union. At the same time, she expressed hope the United Kingdom would manage to agree on zero tariffs with the European Union, and continue to cooperate in certain areas.

    Related:

    Slovakia Rules Out Separate Brexit Negotiations With UK
    UK Labour Party Support Draining Away Under Corbyn After Brexit Move
    UK FAC Report Shows Split in UK Leadership, Pursuance of Own Policy Amid Brexit
    Tags:
    Brexit, EU, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cheap Border Wall Cartoon
    Build the Wall! Show Me the Money?
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok