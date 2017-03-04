Register
07:12 GMT +304 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, speaks during a news conference about a fake job scandal at his campaign headquarters in Paris, France, February 6, 2017

    French Presidential Election: 'MPs, Who Supported Fillon, Are Still Behind Him'

    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 8 0 0

    The majority of the lawmakers representing The Republicans party in the French parliament maintain support for Francois Fillon as their presidential candidate despite a string of departures among members of his campaign amid the scandal around allegedly fake employment of Fillon's wife, party member Nicolas Dhuicq told Sputnik.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Svetlana Alexandrova — Earlier this week, representative for European and International Affairs within Fillon's team Bruno Le Maire announced the decision to leave the campaign. Fillon's spokesman Thierry Solere and political adviser Dominique Bussereau followed suit on Friday.

    "The chances of having a new candidate, who would replace Fillon, for me is still rather low for two reasons: first of all, because of a March 17th deadline to present a required 300 signatures of elected officials and secondly, because most of the MPs, who supported Fillon, are still behind him. We have people who always tremble and shake under the artillery fire but most of troops are still faithful and loyal," Dhuicq told Sputnik on Friday.

    French politician Francois Fillon, member of the conservative Les Republicains political party, delivers a speech at his campaign headquarters after partial results in the first round of the French center-right presidential primary election vote in Paris, France, November 20, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Thomas Samson
    Francois Fillon Backs Lifting Anti-Russia Sanctions to Shore Up Farming
    Dhuicq reminded that before former President Jacques Chirac was elected in May 1995, "no one would bet a penny on him" by the beginning of the year 1995.

    "Most of the parliament members were behind Chirac's opponents, besides, he was widely criticized by the media but people voted for him," Dhuicq said.

    The parliamentarian sees a lot of similarities between a French media storm over the alleged "fake" jobs scandal and Chirac’s venting in the media in 1995. "There is a big discrepancy between what the media say and what common people feel and believe. I think Fillon still have for the moment between 18-20 percent of votes. The goal is to stay at 20 percent and win few more points. It is still possible," Dhuicq told Sputnik.

    The lawmaker believes that the upcoming presidential elections will become France’s most unpredictable vote in decades.

    "It is a very unpredictable situation. We may see that after so many attacks on Fillon, people are going to be very angry and feel that someone wants to deprive them of true presidential elections, to deprive them of a candidate, who has a true program, a candidate who is capable to reform France and give the country the true economic power and the true foreign policy. For me, I give 50 percent at most that Fillon would be replaced," Dhuicq said.

    Fillon announced on Wednesday that he would not withdraw his candidature amid the growing controversy about his wife having been employed by him as a parliamentary assistant and paid, allegedly without actually working. Fillon denounced the investigation into the scandal as "a political assassination" because of its timing coinciding with the presidential campaign.

    Related:

    Polls Showing Juppe's Rating Before French Election May Be 'Manipulation' - MP
    Le Pen Extends Lead Over Fillon, Macron in French Election's 1st Round - Poll
    Juppe May Get Most Votes in French Election 1st Round If Replaces Fillon - Poll
    Tags:
    support, French Presidential Election 2017, Francois Fillon, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cheap Border Wall Cartoon
    Build the Wall! Show Me the Money?
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok