Germany's Foreign Worker Rejections Doubled to 27,000 in 2016

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The pending job offers, which had to be approved by the government, were rejected on the basis of the so-called priority test which means that the vacancies could be filled with German nationals instead, The Local reported, citing the Rheinische Post outlet.

Germany's Federal Employment Agency (BA) reviews all jobs offers to foreigners before the foreign nationals can begin work.

The number of approvals has also grown, tripling from 68,000 in 2014 to 215,000 last year. This was driven largely by a rise in the number of refugees seeking jobs in Germany.

In January, the German Interior Ministry said approximately 280,000 asylum seekers had arrived in the country in 2016 while the previous year's huge influx brought some 890,000 people.