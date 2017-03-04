Poroshenko Claims Portugal’s Parliament Recognizes Holodomor as Genocide

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Poroshenko made an announcement through Facebook on Friday:

"Today, the parliament of Portugal recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people."

In November of last year, Poroshenko signed a presidential decree tasking the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry with resuming work on getting the world community and various international organizations to recognize Holodomor as genocide.

© AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit Ukraine Expects Israeli Knesset to Recognize Holodomor as Genocide

Ukraine commemorates victims of the 1932-1933 famine, which, according to the Ukrainian law, is recognized as genocide against Ukrainians, annually on November 26.

The famine spread across the southern regions of the Soviet Union including western Siberia, northern Caucasus, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in the early 30s claiming the lives of up to 7 million people.

In 2008, the UN General Assembly voted against the recognizing the Ukrainian famine as genocide.