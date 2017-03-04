MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In January, the situation in southeastern Ukraine escalated, with clashes between Kiev forces and the DPR militia intensifying in the town of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region. The conflicting parties have accused each other of initiating the violence.

"From January 1 to March 2, injuries of various degrees were sustained by 116 people. Among them were 53 civilians, including four children under 18 years old. Over the same period of time, 60 people were killed, including five civilians," the spokesman told reporters.

He added that since the beginning of the military conflict, a total of 4,349 people were killed in DPR, including 74 children.

The military conflict between Donetsk and Luhansk republics and Kiev started in 2014, after the regions refused to recognize the new coup-installed government of Ukraine and declared sovereignty. In response, Ukraine's government launched a military operation against the local militias.