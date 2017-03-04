Albanian PM Announces Start of Nationwide Battle Against Cannabis Production

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — The national campaign is aimed at eliminating drug business in the country and follows dismantling of a cannabis production center in the village of Lazarat.

"The fight against the cultivation of raw materials for marijuana started from the elimination of Lazarat, the cannabis republic and this battle will be continued," Rama said at the meeting with Albanian police and prosecution, as cited by the Tanjug news agency.

Lazarat was considered a European capital of drug production "three years ago it was benefiting from immunity," the prime minister added.

The national campaign should lead to the complete elimination of this "phenomenon," Rama underlined.

According to media reports, the industry of cannabis’ illegal production in Albania is generating more than $5.2 billion each year – about a half of the country’s GDP.