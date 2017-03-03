Register
    French far-right leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen smiles as she visits a border post Monday Feb. 13, 2017 in Menton, southern France, at the border with Italy.

    Le Pen Refuses Summon by Judge Before Presidential Campaign Ends

    © AP Photo/ Christian Alminana
    French National Front presidential candidate Marine Le Pen will not attend court over allegations of misuse of European Union funds that prosecutors allege were wrongly funneled to campaign aides.

    "Of course, she won't go," according to Le Pen's  lead attorney, Marcel Ceccaldi. Le Pen's chief of staff was detained by police on February 22 as part of a formal investigation that Catherine Grist, the chief of staff, and Le Pen's lead security detail, Theirty Legier, had received improper payment originating from EU coffers. Le Pen's campaign promptly fired back that the foul-play with EU money was a "manipulation" play by Le Pen's political enemies designed to throw her off track. A host of polls show the National Front candidate winning the first of France's two-tiered presidential election. Le Pen has denied the accusations outright. "The French can tell the difference between genuine scandals and political dirty-tricks," Le Pen said. 

    Le Pen is also being investigated for publishing graphic images of Daesh executions in December 2015 which featured the beheading of Chicago-native journalist James Foley. 

    French Front National (National Front - FN) far-right party's President, European MP and candidate for the 2017 French Presidential elections Marine Le Pen adjusts her headphones as she attends a debate on the conclusions of the European Council meeting on October 20-21 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on October 26, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ FREDERICK FLORIN
    EU Parliament Committee Votes to Strip Marine Le Pen Of Parliamentary Immunity

    On Thursday, the EU formally removed Le Pen's immunity status for "publishing violent images" of Daesh terrorists on Twitter. Loss of parliamentary immunity entails that Le Pen cannot face trail by prosecutors. Without immunity, prosecutors have the power to bring Le Pen in for questioning by police and investigators. Le Pen's case featuring accusations of publishing violent images could be dropped by prosecutors, have an a special judge appointed to preside over the specifics of the case, or expedite it to trial. A trial date before French elections in April and May would be considered extremely fast for the French legal system. 

    Under the "violent images" allegations, Le Pen could face up to three years in jail and a fine of 75,000 euros if convicted.

     

    Related:

    Le Pen Extends Lead Over Fillon, Macron in French Election's 1st Round - Poll
    EU, French Charges Against Le Pen 'Only Increase Chances of Election Victory'
    Le Pen Maintains Leadership in Polls Predicting Results of French Election
    National Front VP: Le Pen, Fillon’s Court Schedule Composed to Benefit Macron
    Le Pen Likely to Beat Macron in 1st Round of French Election If Fillon Drops Out
    allegations, Twitter, Daesh, EU, Marine Le Pen, France
