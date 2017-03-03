Register
03 March 2017
    Diesel fuel (File)

    Liverpool May Ban Diesel Cars From Entering City to Improve Air Quality

    © AP Photo/ Tsering Topgyal
    Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson stated that Liverpool authorities will ban diesel buses coming in to the city by 2022.

    Doodle Mask
    © Photo: Tiaan Trahms
    UK Inventor Gets Creative Over London's Air Crisis With Anti-Toxic Masks
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Liverpool authorities are considering a ban on diesel vehicles, including buses, to improve the quality of air, Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson said Friday.

    "We will ban diesel buses coming in to the city by 2022, so it will be up to the companies to retrofit their vehicles so they fit in with that… We are going to look at new powers and what we can do, that will include the banning of diesel buses in the very near future, the banning of diesel cars coming into the city and also charging extra for diesel cars to park in our car parks," Anderson said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo newspaper.

    Anderson added that the plans had been inspired by the initiatives of Sadiq Khan, his counterpart from London,

    "We have seen recently the Mayor of London raising issues of how diesel fumes are affecting life in the capital and we know with the information that we have that its also damaging here in Liverpool," the mayor said.

    Jeremy Corbyn speaks on stage after he is announced as the new leader of The Labour Party during the Labour Party Leadership Conference in London, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015. Corbyn will now lead Britain's main opposition party.
    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    UK Labour Leader Grills Cameron on Air Pollution
    He added that the city should exert efforts to tackle air pollution adding that not every issue harmful for environment could be solved, but the authorities could stop diesel cars from entering Liverpool.

    The issue of air quality in major UK cities has become actual amid attempts of London's authorities to curb air pollution in the largest city of the country. One of the recent initiatives of London's City Hall implies consideration of introducing parking charges for diesel vehicles in order to limit the use of cars and to make the city's air cleaner.

