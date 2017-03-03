Slovakia Rules Out Separate Brexit Negotiations With UK

PRAGUE (Sputnik) — Slovakia does not intend to conduct separate negotiations with the United Kingdom regarding Brexit conditions, although such calls have been made, the country's Prime Minister Robert Fico said Friday.

"There is a clear agreement that member states hold single negotiations with the United Kingdom. Therefore, we in Slovakia do not need a special high-level official, who would deal with this issue. All 27 EU member states are presented through one negotiator, and the Slovak Ministry of Foreign Affairs will act as his partner," Fico told Pravda newspaper following the meeting with UK Brexit Minister David Davis.

On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom held a referendum, as a result of which the country decided to leave the 28-nation bloc. According to the final results, some 52 percent of voters supported Brexit. Following the referendum, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said the country would trigger the Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty by the end of March 2017, which will mark the beginning of the withdrawal negotiations, as well as negotiations on free trade with London's international partners.